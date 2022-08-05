Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Fri August 05 2022

Las Vegas is Back and Ready To Welcome You

Destination & Tourism Jessica Kelly August 05, 2022

Welcome to Las Vegas sign
Welcome to Las Vegas sign. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

Pre-COVID, Las Vegas was known for its bustling nightlife, casinos, buffets, and entertainment. During the shutdown, Sin City came to a screeching stand still for obvious reasons, but Vegas is returning to life ready to make up for the lost time. With the revival of shows, nightlife, and even buffets as of June of this year, it feels like Vegas is back for good.

Checking Into Park MGM Las Vegas

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

There are places to splurge like the Bellagio, but if you’re looking for a reasonably priced, clean room with a great location, Park MGM Las Vegas is an excellent option. Not only is it connected to other hotels like Aria if you want to pop in for dinner, but they have a free shuttle that’ll bring guests all the way down to the other end of the strip to the Bellagio. It may not seem like a lot, but when it’s 110 degrees in the summer and a bit too hot to walk, or Ubers are surge pricing and it costs $30 just to get to the other end of the strip, a free shuttle is a great perk for guests.

Dining

The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio
The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

If guests are looking for dinner and a show, look no further than The Mayfair Supper Club. Their drinks are topped with a mound of cotton candy, and the food is spectacular like the Wagyu & Caviar Hand Rolls topped with a little gold leaf and wasabi or the “cigar” dessert served in a puff of smoke. Not only is the food reason enough to visit, but the entertainment is spectacular with dancers, singers, and a full band while watching the lights in the Bellagio fountains dance in the background. This is definitely the place to splurge.

Din Tai Fung

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

As guests enter this restaurant, they’ll see chefs behind the scenes stuffing the handmade dumpling dough with various homemade fillings. These dumplings are to die for, especially the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Spicy Wontons and the Chocolate & Mochi Xiao Long Bao for a sweet finish. They’re stuffed with a delicate truffle that turns into melted silky chocolate, almost like a lava cake dumpling.

The NoMad Library

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For brunch, there are incredible options throughout Las Vegas. One of which is the NoMad Library. They have some truly unique brunch cocktails, too, like their version of a brunch cocktail that they named the Nomad "Fruit Cocktail.” It consists of liquor-soaked fruit, each paired with a complimenting spirit.

Sadelle's Cafe

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Sadelle's Cafe, Bellagio, Las Vegas
Sadelle's Cafe. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

Inside the Bellagio, stop in for breakfast at Sadelle's. They do as much as possible in-house, with fresh-made bagels, homemade smoked salmon, and all the proper accouterments. They have delicious pastries as well.

Best Friend

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

If you’re looking to try Korean-Mexican fusion street food, look no further than Best Friend. They have incredible options like their mixed tempura plate piled high with Tempura Battered Veggies. They are known for their creative dishes like Uni Dynamite Rice loaded up with salmon roe, sesame, spicy sriracha, and yuzu and, of course, their cocktails.

Entertainment

The Hotels

The Venetian Las Vegas
The Venetian Las Vegas. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

It’s fairly common for people to check out different hotels to see what they have to offer because there’s a lot to see. Some of the most popular to explore definitely include the Bellagio to see the fountain show and the atrium. The Venetian is yet another popular stop, where guests can go on a gondola ride or check out the inside to transport to the streets of Venice. The chandelier bar at the Cosmopolitan is another great hot spot for drinks, and don’t forget to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Shows

The shows in Vegas are truly an experience. There seems to be something to accommodate every interest. If you’re into dance and choreography, check out the incredible moves of the Jabbawockeez or the flips and tricks from elevated heights at Cirque du Soleil. If you’re into magic, there are a couple of incredible shows like Shin Lim, Limitless, where he performs amazing card tricks or classic shows like David Copperfield.

Nightlife

Between the casinos and the nightclubs, there are plenty of places to have drinks in the evening. After dinner, especially if staying at Park MGM, head to On The Record. At the main bar, guests can dance and have a few vodka sodas, but there’s also a speakeasy hidden inside where guests can order a specialty craft cocktail.

FlyOver Las Vegas

3771 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89109

On the strip is the new FlyOver experience, which is essentially a theater with a "52.5-foot-wide spherical screen." Guests are strapped into their seats and taken on a wild ride through the world. The experience can change depending on what’s available, but the Iceland flight was phenomenal if that’s an option when visiting.

Nature

The Valley of Fire State Park

Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada
Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

One thing to consider is renting a car. It seems like many people don’t consider this when in Vegas, and they just stay on the Strip, but there’s a lot to see on the outskirts. At the Bellagio, they have car rentals available. At the time I paid about $75 for 24 hours, not too bad considering Uber was averaging around $30 just to get down the Strip. The first stop should be the Valley of Fire, about an hour's drive. The park is filled with trails and different Aztec sandstone structures to observe and explore.

SunBuggy Fun Rentals at Nellis Dunes

Check out Nellis Dunes via SunBuggy Fun Rentals for their Baja Chase dune buggy tour. During this tour, there’s a leader that guests can follow in their UTVs. Based on the comfort levels of the tour guests, they can go soaring over dunes at full speed, or take it slow.

Seven Magic Mountains

Seven Magic Mountains
Seven Magic Mountains. (photo by Jessica Kelly)

Seven Magic Mountains are 35 feet tall and vibrantly colorful stacked boulders created by Hugo Ron Digo. It’s an incredible photo opportunity, especially if guests plan their visit to the Seven Magic Mountains during sunset.

Maverick Helicopters

This one is certainly a splurge, and there are cheaper versions via bus or driving, but if you’re looking to see some of the sites at a birds-eye view (not to mention quickly and efficiently), without taking up the entire day, check out Maverick Helicopters. Guests will have the opportunity to fly over Mead Lake and the Hoover Dam before soaring through and landing inside of the Grand Canyon, all within a 40-minute flight. After landing, guests can walk around, champagne in hand, and explore the gorges before heading back to the airport.

