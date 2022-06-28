Las Vegas to Re-Invest in International Marketing
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2022
In another positive sign that tourism is back in Las Vegas, the city’s Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has voted to re-invest in international marketing to once again lure overseas visitors to America’s Playground.
The signs were already there that tourists were flocking back to Vegas, as Harry Reid International Airport earlier this month reported the highest post-pandemic air travel capacity of any airport in the country.
The tourism authority opened offices in Canada, England, Germany and Mexico. The investment is for more than $2.5 million annually over the next three years.
“We have to make sure we’re fighting for those visitors. You can’t take it for granted they’ll come,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft told Fox 5. “Our international travel accounts for about 13 percent of travel to Clark County. They account for more dollars spent, more destinations visited, and longer times staying here.”
Amanda Belarmino, a professor at the famed University of Nevada-Las Vegas School of Hospitality, said the LVCVA’s investment is worthwhile.
“We may lose some domestic travel to people that now feel comfortable traveling internationally instead of coming here so there may be a tradeoff. We don’t know,” Belarmino said.
Added Naft: “That’s why we fought so hard to get the Formula One race that’s coming up in about 16 months from now.”
