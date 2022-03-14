Malta Continues To Grow as a Gastronomic Destination
Destination & Tourism Theresa Norton March 14, 2022
The new MICHELIN Guide Malta 2022 lists 30 restaurants in the Mediterranean archipelago, further establishing the island-nation as a destination for culinary travelers.
The latest guide adds a fourth Bib Gourmand restaurant, which are known for great quality food at good value prices. The latest is Grain Street in Valletta. The other Bib Gourmand restaurants are Terrone, Birgu; Rubino, Valletta; and Commando in Melliena.
Five restaurants retained their one-star MICHELIN status – Under Grain, Valletta; Noni, Valletta; ION – The Harbour, Valletta; De Mondion, Mdina; and Bahia, Balzan.
Located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is establishing itself as a gastronomic destination that serves up a wide range of dishes influenced by the many civilizations that made these islands their home.
“Thanks to the increasing optimism surrounding Covid-19, many people are starting to think about travel and holidays once again,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. “The beautiful islands of Malta and Gozo should be on everyone’s list. Five MICHELIN Stars, four Bib Gourmands and 21 recommended restaurants mean there is plenty of choice when it comes to eating out.
“All 30 restaurants recommended to our readers are varied and individual and reflect the very best that the islands offer,” Poullennec said. “Some are traditional, others are contemporary – and thus they truly represent the two sides of Malta that make it such an appealing destination.”
To see the full 2022 selection for Malta, click here. The list also is available on MICHELIN Guide app, available for free on iOS and Android.
The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere.
Valletta, built by the Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. With sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of history, there is a great deal to see and do.
For more information on Malta, click here. Travel advisors can click here to learn how to become Malta specialists.
