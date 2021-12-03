A Photo Tour of Malta's Top Highlights for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Theresa Norton December 03, 2021
The small Mediterranean nation of Malta is deservedly shining in the international travel spotlight today, as more people discover its 7,000 years of history, 300 days of sunshine, and simply gorgeous scenery. Located about 100 miles south of Sicily, due east of Tunisia, Malta is composed of three islands. Malta, the largest, is home to the capital, Valletta. Gozo, a 25-minute ferry ride away, is more rural and home to about 30,000 people. Then there’s the quiet island of Comino – its population is listed as 2 or 4, or just “a handful.” It’s home to gorgeous beaches, including the popular Blue Lagoon. Everyone speaks English in Malta, and the euro is the official currency.
