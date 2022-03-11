Malta Creates World's First "Virtual Citizen" To Promote Tourism
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 11, 2022
VisitMalta has created the world’s first Virtual Citizen, launching the new concept, called Marija, at a conference by the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection on the country’s Digital Tourism Roadmap 2030.
Combining artificial intelligence with a social, interactive program that allows travelers to learn about Malta, its history and more, travelers are able to talk to Marija in real time via a mobile app and online in several different languages.
VisitMalta and Reimagine.AI created hundreds of 2D AI-generated models to create Marija’s likeness, which resembles a woman from Malta. In the English version, her voice is generated in a Maltese accent.
"VisitMalta is looking at this project as another opportunity through which the Maltese touristic product is being developed, by becoming more relevant to the 21st century. In a nutshell, Marija will become an experience which is guaranteed to bring together art and artificial intelligence to provide a holistic and exciting human experience," said Johann Buttigieg, CEO of VisitMalta.
"Malta is truly a visionary country. It is a great destination for leisure, fun, business, and innovation," said David Usher, President of Reimagine.AI. "This project was a great testament to the country's vision and implementation of a solid national digital strategy. We are proud to have worked closely with VisitMalta in creating Marija, a purpose-driven and socially interactive AI-powered virtual being we believe will continue establishing Malta as a true next-generation visitor experience destination. We build the interface between AI and the human experience, and we are incredibly excited to help Marija continue to learn and evolve. Marija is the perfect medium to tell the Maltese story and connect in a meaningful way with everyone who comes in contact with her. AI is the future of storytelling, and Malta is at the forefront of it all."
Because Marija utilizes artificial intelligence, she’ll grow smarter over time and will be able to learn more about how to interact with people. Currently, the world’s first virtual citizen is only one month old.
