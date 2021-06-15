Last updated: 02:46 PM ET, Tue June 15 2021

Mexican Caribbean Combating Sargassum Seaweed Ahead of Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 15, 2021

Sargassum Removal in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Sargassum removal efforts in Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Photo via Getty Images / Shaun Taylor)

Despite a promising forecast for 2021, the marquee summer vacation spot of Cancun and Mexico's Riviera Maya region is once again dealing with a pesky nemesis in the form of sargassum seaweed.

While winds and water temperature have not been kind to the destination, workers have made significant progress in removing the algae. According to Riviera Maya News, 120 to 125 tons of sargassum are being lifted from the public beaches of Puerto Morelos—located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen—every day.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
Lisbon, Portugal cityscape in the Alfama District. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Portugal Reopens to US Travelers, Effective Immediately

Family having fun on the beach together

gallery icon Ranking the Most Fun States in America

White Bay on Jost Van Dyke BVI

British Virgin Islands Implements New Entry Protocols

The quick response means that visitors don't have to worry about being met by a foul smell on the beach.

"We have had constant sargassum arrivals, but we do not have rotten sargassum or seaweed in a state of decomposition on the coast, so our visitors can enjoy the destination," Jose Luis Chacon of Municipal Public Services of Puerto Morelos told Riviera Maya News. "We are collaborating for the placement, in the month of June, of another thousand meters more to contain the sargassum."

"We are keeping an eye on the monitoring of the arrival of sargassum," he added, pointing out that another round "coming from the South Atlantic could impact the coasts of the Mexican Caribbean, so we are preparing to take care of this possibility."

Officials in the Mexican Caribbean have pulled out all the stops to prevent sargassum seaweed from impacting beachgoers in recent years, utilizing clean-up crews and barriers to keep the destination's coveted shoreline free of algae and debris.

For more information on Cancun, Riviera Maya, Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Lisbon, Portugal cityscape in the Alfama District. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Portugal Reopens to US Travelers, Effective Immediately

United Airlines

British Virgin Islands Implements New Entry Protocols

New York City Shines a Spotlight on Summer Activities

Hawaii Lifts Several Coronavirus-Related Travel Restrictions

California To Give Away Travel Packages as Part of New Vaccine Incentive

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS