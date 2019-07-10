Mexico Hotels Transferring Guests to Sargassum-Free Beaches
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 10, 2019
To help combat the resurgence of sargassum along Mexico’s beaches, hotel owners in the Riviera Maya region have announced plans to transfer guests to beaches not impacted by the seaweed.
According to Mexico News Daily, the Riviera Maya Hotel Association announced the initiative to show travelers potentially planning a trip to the region that hoteliers are aware of the sargassum problem and are working to ensure guests still receive their dream vacation.
Riviera Maya Hotel Association executive director Manuel Paredes Mendoza said that an estimated 80 percent of the hotels on the Quintana Roo coast have several properties, which allows them to transfer guests to areas not impacted by the seaweed.
In addition, Paredes Mendoza said the association would offer guests the option to partake in 160 different tourist-oriented activities and excursions to make up for the issues being faced on the beaches due to sargassum.
The seaweed problem remains a significant concern, as Riviera Maya Hotel Association chairman Conrad Bergwerf said occupancy levels for hotels in the region fell to 13.2 million room nights in 2018, a decrease from the 13.6 million recorded the previous year.
The association continues to call on the Mexican Navy to take the sargassum problem serious and use its resources to prevent further issues after the branch of the military was tasked with handling the issue by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
