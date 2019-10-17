Last updated: 04:43 PM ET, Thu October 17 2019

Mexico President Announces Tourism Mega-Project in Cancun

Cancun will be the home of another billion-dollar tourism mega project.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the federal secretary of tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, announced the new development, which they say is the largest investment project in the region in the last 30 years, according to a report in the Riviera Maya News.

The Grand Island Cancun project will be developed by the Murano company, and the first stage will include a 3,000-room hotel that is expected to open in 2022.

The second stage of the $1 billion dollar project will include a 10,000 square meter convention center.

Marcos Sacal, general director of the Murano company, said that the endeavor will employ around 7,500 people and will include approximately 12,000 when the hotel and convention center are up and running, reaching a total of 20,000 jobs over the course of the project.

“This sector is strategic because it not only generates wealth but distributes wealth,” said Lopez Obrador. “It is an activity that allows income to workers, carriers, fully reactivates the economy.”

