Mexico Surpasses More Than 15 Million International Travelers This Year
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff November 01, 2022
From January to September 2022, Mexico received 15.5 million international travelers by air, which represents an increase of 61 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
Mexico’s secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, explained that the international airports of Cancun, Los Cabos, and Mexico City received the highest number of arrivals, with 11.7 million travelers combined.
Just Cancun airport has received more than 7 million from January to September 2022, representing more than 63 percent compared to 2021. Three million tourists arrived at the AICM, 77.5 percent more than in 2021, and the Los Cabos airport received one million international tourists, i.e., 35 percent compared to 2021.
The rest of the airports registered the arrival of 3 million international tourists, a level higher by 57.4 percent, compared to arrivals from January to September 2021.
The United States, Canada, and Colombia contributed the majority with 11.4 million international tourists by air during the same period.
According to information provided by the Unit of Migration Policy, Registration and Identity of People from the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB by its acronym in Spanish), this figure also exceeds the arrivals of the same period of 2019 by 6.1 percent, when 14 million international tourists visited Mexico.
On the one hand, the arrival of American tourists by air reached 9.7 million, 35.5 percent more than in 2021, when 7 million arrived, also exceeding 22.7 percent of the arrivals of 2019 (7 million).
Canadian arrivals surpassed one million, 34.1 percent higher compared to 2019 (1.6 million).
From January-September 2022, the arrival of Colombians by air was 632,134, higher by 131.5 percent compared to 2021, when 273,081 international tourists arrived.
