Mexico Travel Restrictions: Updates From the State of Baja California
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 25, 2021
The State of Baja California is now in its yellow phase of reopening.
Each week, every region in Mexico is assigned a color which determines the level of phased reopening that region can achieve. The colors range from red, which limits activities to essential activities only, to green, which indicates a full reopening.
Baja California, home to cities like Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe and Tecate, is now in its yellow phase, which means that all businesses can reopen with specific capacities. Hotels, shopping malls and restaurants can now operate provided they enforce safety measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
The state is currently not encouraging U.S. citizens to come for anything beyond essential travel, but authorities are expecting more visitors throughout the spring break season and have implemented sanitary checkpoints and visitor information centers in high-traffic areas.
“It is of utmost importance to maintain and follow the COVID-19 safety measures in place in order to begin our tourist recovery process,” said Baja California Secretary of Tourism and Sustainable Economic Development (SEST) Mario Escobedo Carignan. “Over the past year, we have worked closely with businesses, hotels, restaurants and other tourism service providers in the state to implement the highest sanitation standards and protocols for staff and visitors. We cannot wait to safely welcome international travelers back to Baja."
For more information about Baja California, please click here. Please click here for more information about Mexico's COVID-10 protocol.

