Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit Releases Recommendations Regarding Coronavirus
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Laurie Baratti March 12, 2020
As the public’s hesitancy about international travel increases over COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) concerns, the popular Riviera Nayarit region on Mexico’s western Pacific coast is eager to communicate facts regarding the relative safety of travel to Mexico during this time.
Travel Weekly revealed Mexico to be among those nations currently least-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, citing that its general Travel Health Notice status from the CDC remains at Level 1 Travel Health Notice (‘Practice Usual Precautions’), the lowest-risk category, which translates to there being no reasons to avoid travel there.
Disneyland Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus ConcernsImpacting Travel
Uniworld Suspends European River Cruises Through April 23Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Tianguis 2020 Rescheduled for the FallDestination & Tourism
Nevis Legislator Blames COVID-19 for Resort CancellationsHotel & Resort
There are currently only eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all of Mexico, with three patients located in Mexico City and one each in Coahuila, Sinaloa, Chiapas, Estado de Mexico and Puebla. Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, has stated that these patients are being contained in isolation and have exhibited merely mild symptoms of the illness.
In a document issued today, the region’s cooperative agencies detail the State of Nayarit’s relevant protocols already and provide recommendations to visitors regarding preventive measures they can take personally, as well as outlining the location and contact details of local medical facilities equipped to handle coronavirus concerns.
“Mexico, the State of Nayarit and the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) adhere to strict international guidelines and protocols related to the prevention, detection, and treatment of many diseases, and is well prepared,” reads the release. “The state of Nayarit remains abreast with the most up-to-date information and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other relevant national and international health organizations,” it continues.
It should be noted that Riviera Nayarit’s main airport of entry, The Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), runs no direct flights from China or any Asian. Those trying to enter the destination must first pass through other, nearby airports, where screening protocols have already been implemented to determine whether passengers could represent a risk of coronavirus transmission. “Local and state authorities are in permanent communication with the private sector, associations and tourism suppliers to determine any potential risk related to the COVID-19,” says the notice.
At present, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists only China, South Korea, Iran and Italy—each assigned a Level 3 Travel Health Notices of widespread, ongoing transmission—as countries where non-essential travel should be avoided. These recommendations are separate from President Trump’s declaration, made on March 11, 2020, that all travel from Europe (excepting the U.K.) into the U.S. will be suspended for the next 30 days, which isn’t applicable in Mexico.
If visitors exhibit fever, and respiratory or flu-like symptoms while staying in Nayarit, and have been in a COVID-19 affected area within the past fourteen days, the following hospitals are ready and well-prepared to assist. Certified doctors can also attend patients directly in hotel rooms, or private condos or villas.
—The Punta Mita Hospital
Emergency Phone: (329) 688 0068
Located close to La Cruz de Huancaxtle, Sayulita, San Francisco and Lo de Marcos.
—CMQ Riviera Nayarit Hospital
Emergency Phone: (329) 298 0717
Av. Héroes de Nacozari 280 Bucerías, 63732
Riviera Nayarit, Nay., Mexico
Located close to Flamingos, La Cruz de Huancaxtle, Sayulita and San Francisco.
—The San Javier Riviera Nayarit Hospital
Emergency Phone: (322) 226 8181
Paseo de los Cocoteros # 55, Nautico Turistico, 63732
Nuevo Vallarta, Nay., Mexico
Located in the Nuevo Vallarta – Flamingos corridor.
For more information, visit rivieranayarit.com.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS