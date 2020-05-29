Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende Begins Reopening Process on June 1
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey May 29, 2020
One of Mexico’s most iconic destinations—San Miguel de Allende—has begun the process of reopening its doors to tourism, and will enter into Phase 0 of the country’s COVID-19 reactivation plan on June 1.
The first phase of the reopening, which affects residents, will include the reopening of restaurants, shopping centers, markets, public transportation and offices—but not hotels, bars or clubs.
Restaurants will be permitted to operate at 50 percent of capacity and markets at 30 percent of capacity, said San Miguel de Allende Major Luis Alberto Villarreal García.
Universal Orlando Opening Several Hotels on June 2Entertainment
Viking Extends Suspension of Cruising Through August 31Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Canada Extends Ban on Cruise Ships Through Oct. 31, 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
What is the Future of International Travel Once Restrictions...Features & Advice
“We still haven’t opened the doors to our visitors. San Miguel is not opening to tourism, not yet,” he said, adding that it will be a gradual process.
During Phase 0, businesses are applying for Health First certifications to work toward ensuring they are in compliance with cleanliness and sanitation protocols.
Hotels—which tourism officials said might open in Phase 1—will also be required to apply for Health First certifications and demonstrate that they meeting the required protocols to reopen. Certification is “free but mandatory,” Villarreal said.
Other destinations in Mexico are also preparing to welcome travelers again.
In Los Cabos, reopening is scheduled to begin on June 1, with the resumption of travel activities and limited national and international arrivals.
Quintana Roo announced that the Mexican state’s tourism industry will begin reopening on June 8.
Earlier this week, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit entered the Stage 0 reopening process.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS