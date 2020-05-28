Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Preparing to Welcome Back Visitors
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann May 28, 2020
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, have a lot to offer tourists. From romantic hideaways at boutique hotels to family-friendly fun at all-inclusive resorts, and everything in between, this destination has something for every type of traveler to enjoy.
Although people are getting antsy to travel again, hotels, airlines and destinations are using this time to put recovery plans and protocols in place.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have been busy preparing to safely welcome back visitors when the time is right. This region has everything needed for a relaxing getaway once restrictions are fully lifted.
Puerto Vallarta has recently entered into the beginning of its economic recovery plan, starting with Phase 0. The destination is using this time to prepare all the necessary protocols for the remaining phases.
“Tourism is a very important industry in our state, and we are looking forward to welcoming back international visitors when the time is right,” said German Ralis, Minister of Tourism of the State of Jalisco.
Ralis continued by saying they are being cautious during the slow reopening in order to ensure the conditions are the safest and cleanest they can be for when guests return.
Riviera Nayarit has also been actively preparing to welcome visitors back, and the Convention & Visitors Bureau recently introduced the Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide, outlining the new standard of sanitation and safety protocols.
Marc Murphy, Managing Director for the Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau, explains that the region’s ability to adapt is what draws high-end brands and world-class travelers in.
“The CVB is ready to support our destination partners to once again rise to the challenge and elevate Riviera Nayarit's safety and sanitation standards that will allow us to be ready to welcome travelers back to Mexico’s Pacific treasure,” he said.
During these first few weeks of reopening, essential businesses will be operating at 50 percent capacity, and crowded areas such as beaches, shopping malls and nightclubs will remain closed. More information regarding the reopening procedures will become available in the coming weeks.
To stay informed with the latest updates on how these destinations are preparing to welcome back travelers, click here for Puerto Vallarta and here for Riviera Nayarit.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS