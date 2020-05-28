Mexican Caribbean Announces ‘Clean & Safe Check Certification’ Program
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 28, 2020
As the governor of Quintana Roo has announced that the Mexican state’s tourism industry will begin reopening on June 8, preparations already are underway for the restart of activities in the region. As part of those efforts, the Secretary of Tourism and state health officials have just released details of the new ‘Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification’, which was actually launched on May 18.
The program’s aim is to encourage tourism service providers to adopt the highest-level sanitation standards for the containment and prevention of COVID-19; restore confidence among visitors, partners and the local community, thereby increasing tourism arrivals; and bolster the Mexican Caribbean's competitiveness as an international destination.
Delta Air Lines Upgrades Health, Safety GuidelinesAirlines & Airports
Columbus Among the First Cities to Pursue Global Cleanliness...Destination & Tourism
Expedia Group Lends a Hand With $275 Million ProgramImpacting Travel
The Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification is available to hospitality and tourism operators, including travel agencies, tour operators, transportation companies, hotels and resorts, spas, water parks, golf courses, food and beverage establishments, and others.
Hospitality and tourism operators wishing to apply can visit the Secretary of Tourism's website and must declare their compliance with the criteria outlined for health security measures. Applicants will need to register to access and complete a form indicating strict adherence to the guidelines for certification.
A technical committee, comprised of tourism officials and health authorities, is responsible for evaluating the applications and conducting random inspections of registered establishments to verify that its facilities and operations fulfill the criteria.
Applicants who pass inspection will be accredited and issued a digital certificate, valid through December 31, 2020, as well as a listing online at the Secretary of Tourism and Quintana Roo Tourism Board’s website.
In addition to general public spaces, specific service areas will also be evaluated against criteria, including the following: service and operations; management offices; reception; housekeeping; laundry; maintenance; food and beverage; meetings and conventions; kids’ clubs; pools and hot tubs; spas; healthcare facilities; staff transport and rest areas. There are also established guidelines that must be met by suppliers, partners and transportation providers.
Certificate holders, as well as the state, stand to benefit through the implementation of officially-sanctioned hygiene practices and sanitation procedures; instillment of health-related discipline in employees and, therefore, increased job security; and increased customer trust and loyalty.
"In the first days since launch, over 3,000 companies have applied for the certificate, illustrating the dedication our destinations have to keeping the Mexican Caribbean safe and welcoming," said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board.
Many hotels, resorts and tourism providers in the region have also introduced their own, internal health-and-safety programs, including AMResorts, Palladium Hotel Group, Palace Resorts, Riu Hotels, Unico 20 87 and Xcaret, among others.
Area airports are also meeting enhanced standards, established in collaboration with the Communications and Transportation Ministry, Federal Agency for Civil Aviation, international health authorities, the state government and municipal authorities.
Specific implementations thus far include deep-cleaning and sanitization of all areas, protective barriers at counters, monitoring of social-distancing rules, temperature checks performed on all passengers, and a requirement that travelers complete a risk-factor identification questionnaire.
For more information, visit qroo.gob.mx/cppsit.
For more information on Mexico, Caribbean, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS