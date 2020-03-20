Miami Mayor Encourages Spring Breakers to Stay Home
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 20, 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many Florida beaches to close, the Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, is stressing to the spring breakers who flocked to Florida’s beaches the importance of social distancing.
Suarez himself tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, after he attended an event for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in South Florida.
WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus CrisisDestination & Tourism
Trump Restricts US-Mexico Travel Amid COVID-19 CrisisImpacting Travel
Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the OceansCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Ecuador Airport Blocks Runway to Stop Incoming FlightAirlines & Airports
According to ABC News, Suarez said on “The View” that "it's very possible" he was exposed to the virus when he "shook hands" and "had close conversation" with Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for coronavirus.
While Suarez recovers in isolation, he has taken the opportunity to urge spring breakers and other young travelers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and practice social distancing in order to "flatten the curve."
"My recommendation for them is to take this seriously," Suarez said. "The responsible thing to do is to stay home, to respect social distancing. We've got to take this seriously so we can get ahead of this."
As more businesses and beaches in Florida close indefinitely, spring breakers have fewer opportunities to party. Suarez has recently canceled the Ultra Music Festival that was scheduled from March 20-22. Suarez said on “The View” that the electronic music festival would have drawn people “coming from 105 different countries.”
Suarez stated that, while he did not have the authority to close the local beaches, he was thankful that Florida's Miami-Dade County mayor was able to do so.
For more information on Miami, Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS