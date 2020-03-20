Last updated: 02:48 PM ET, Fri March 20 2020

Miami Mayor Encourages Spring Breakers to Stay Home

Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 20, 2020

South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida
PHOTO: South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida. (photo via Flickr/Daniel Zimmermann)

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many Florida beaches to close, the Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, is stressing to the spring breakers who flocked to Florida’s beaches the importance of social distancing.

Suarez himself tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, after he attended an event for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in South Florida.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Beautiful Colours Of Vegas At Night

WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus Crisis

Destination & Tourism
Donald Trump.

Trump Restricts US-Mexico Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Impacting Travel
Sky Princess lit up

Cruise Ship Crews Vow to Return to the Oceans

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador Airport Blocks Runway to Stop Incoming Flight

Airlines & Airports

According to ABC News, Suarez said on “The View” that "it's very possible" he was exposed to the virus when he "shook hands" and "had close conversation" with Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

While Suarez recovers in isolation, he has taken the opportunity to urge spring breakers and other young travelers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and practice social distancing in order to "flatten the curve."

"My recommendation for them is to take this seriously," Suarez said. "The responsible thing to do is to stay home, to respect social distancing. We've got to take this seriously so we can get ahead of this."

As more businesses and beaches in Florida close indefinitely, spring breakers have fewer opportunities to party. Suarez has recently canceled the Ultra Music Festival that was scheduled from March 20-22. Suarez said on “The View” that the electronic music festival would have drawn people “coming from 105 different countries.”

Suarez stated that, while he did not have the authority to close the local beaches, he was thankful that Florida's Miami-Dade County mayor was able to do so.

For more information on Miami, Florida

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Beautiful Colours Of Vegas At Night

WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus Crisis

Cancun Closes Bars, Clubs, Theaters and Casinos

Many National Parks Remain Open During Outbreak

Germany Postpones Oberammergau Passion Play

gallery icon Travel Locations Made Famous by Harry Potter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS