Miami to Close Beaches For July 4 Weekend
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 27, 2020
Miami is shutting down its famous beaches for five days over the Fourth of July holiday its mayor announced, hoping to stem the tide of an alarming increase in positive coronavirus tests in the state.
The move was a slap in the face to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who despite a record 8.942 new cases reported in a single day in the state on Friday, has declined to reverse Florida’s reopening that started last month.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will close the county’s beaches from Friday, July 3 until Tuesday, July 7, and will not allow gatherings of 50 or more people during that time.
“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said in a release. “I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives.”
Public viewing of fireworks at all parks and beaches in the county will not be allowed, and fireworks must be seen from a person’s home or parked car, Gimenez added.
The suspension starting July 3 would be extended if conditions do not improve.
“After all the success we have had tamping down the COVID-19 curve, we cannot turn back and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases,” Gimenez said.
