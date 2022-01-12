Montgomery Unveils New Tourism Campaign Ahead of Black History Month
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2022
Experience Montgomery, the official destination marketing organization for Montgomery, Alabama, has launched its new tourism campaign ahead of Black History Month, “The Journey Starts Here,” with the aim of promoting the city as the birthplace of the civil rights movement.
The campaign includes place markers across the city featuring quotes from famous civil rights activists, along with QR codes linking to a website about the location and suggestions of what to visit next in the area. Sidewalk stickers will soon be implemented in some places with the same focus.
Colors and geometric shapes also highlight the website and the newly relocated Montgomery Visitor Center, which is located in One Court Square. Visitors to the Visitor Center can take advantage of the new City Ambassador Program, in which locals provide insights into the area’s historical landmarks, such as the Freedom Rides Museum or the Rosa Parks Bus Stop.
“Montgomery’s story as the birthplace of the civil rights movement resonates with the world. As people continue to seek purposeful and meaningful travel experiences, Montgomery continues to deliver thought-provoking cultural and civil rights experiences that remind us of how far we have come and inspire us to continue fighting for change,” said Ashley Jernigan, Executive Director of Destination Montgomery.
“With this campaign, education and inspiration have never been more accessible to Montgomery visitors as they can now interact with the sites of some of our country’s most profound events.”
For more information about Montgomery, please visit Experience Montgomery’s website.
