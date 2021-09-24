More Countries Add WTTC Safe Travels Stamp
September 24, 2021
New Zealand, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Oman have joined more than 400 destinations around the world in adding the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels Stamp.
The certification is recognized as a global symbol of safety and is used to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel.
Other countries adding the stamp recently include Trinidad & Tobago, Madagascar, Samoa and Réunion Island.
“We are delighted that our Safe Travels stamp continues to go from strength to strength and has been adopted by destinations from every corner of the world,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO, WTTC.
“From Portugal to Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka to Slovenia, Thailand to Tunisia, our stamp is now recognized around the globe. This is testimony to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in making our stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers. “This sets a standard of health and safety protocols so visitors can travel safe in the knowledge that a destination is following the highest standards.”
