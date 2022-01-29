Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Sat January 29 2022

Morocco To Reopen to Tourists on February 7

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 29, 2022

Morocco Upgraded
Morocco has reopened to international travelers. (Photo via G Adventures)

One of the most popular African nations for tourism is reopening to international travel.

Morocco, which has had a ban on visitors since November 29, 2021 due to the Omicron variant breakout, announced it will reopen to visitors beginning February 7.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Sunset in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico To Change Entry Requirements February 2

Xavage

Grupo Xcaret's Xavage Park Reopens in Cancun

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Infinity To Return With Caribbean Sailings For Summer

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Revises Entry Protocols

The Moroccan government made the decision and announcement but did not provide any details on what the requirements would be for visitors in terms of vaccinations/booster shots or negative tests. It said it would give out that information prior to February 7.

The Independent newspaper, citing data from Morocco’s health minister, said Omicron accounted for 70 percent of all COVID-19 cases through January 7.

The newspaper noted that tourism accounts for 19 percent of Morocco’s gross domestic product, with visitors especially flocking to the city of Marrakech. But with the ban in place for the last two months, Morocco missed the lucrative Christmas and New Year’s window for tourists. Many nations had lifted their bans after just a few weeks.

“We were very optimistic with the arrival of the New Year, but these decisions took us by surprise,” said Khalid Moubarak, secretary general of the National Federation of Travel Agencies of Morocco. “We were on the edge of bankruptcy.”

For the latest insights on travel to Morocco, check out the guide below:

For more information on Morocco

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Passport, mask, CDC, vaccination, card, records, proof, COVID-19, vaccines, boosters

These Countries Are Requiring Travelers To Have COVID-19...

Win a Free Trip to Bask in the Puerto Rican Sunshine This Winter

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News Stories From January 2022

Jamaica Hopes for Tourism Boost From Bobsled Team at 2022 Winter Olympics

Richmond: A Destination Rich in Black American History and Present-Day Appeal

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS