Must-See Corners of Cartagena, Colombia
The center of Cartagena, also known as 'the walled city', was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984.
Colombia is a country that has a wide range of destinations that will surprise you with their specific characteristics and attractions. Colombia has beaches, small towns, architecture and much more. This time we will present you some essential points in your visit to Cartagena, one of the most important cities in the country.
Before starting, it is necessary to let you know that its official name is Cartagena de Indias. The city is located on the shores of the beautiful Caribbean Sea, which is the most frequented destination in Colombia, home to more than one million people.
Cartagena is also known as the "walled city". It was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1984, where there are several buildings with high historical and architectural value.
Something that stands out in its history is that Cartagena, during the time of colonial domination of America, was a very important port for the crown of Spain. And it was besieged at different times by pirates and ships of other maritime powers.
Last but not least, it is important to know that the economic stability of Cartagena is based on its industrial sectors, especially its port and of course, on tourism. Hence, we will show you four destinations that you must visit in this beautiful city.
What to do in Cartagena?
Do not hesitate to visit the following places in Cartagena that will surprise you:
– Baru Island
– Getsemaní Neighborhood
– Santa Catalina Cathedral
– Bocagrande Beach
– Baru Island
What characterizes Baru Island is its austerity, this means that the place is not infested with hotel chains, luxurious restaurants or shopping malls. On the contrary, the island is a little small and somewhat simple, however, what makes it attractive are its pristine beaches.
If you dare to visit this destination, consider that the Hotel Playa Manglares Isla Baru will offer you a room for two people for approximately $150 dollars.
Another option is the Hotel Isla del Encanto, where you can enjoy a room for $280 for two people.
Getsemaní Neighborhood
The history of this neighborhood is based on a series of movements of proposal and revolution. In the beginning it was an island on the outskirts of Cartagena, and in colonial times it was a place where slaves from Africa were brought to Colombia.
With the passage of time, the neighborhood has been transforming by leaps and bounds due to the investment of foreign tourists to build hostels, hotels and entertainment venues. The place stands out for its warmth, its cultural richness, its nightlife, its beauty and colors.
If you are a backpacker, the Life is Good Cartagena Hostel will offer you a room with a bunk bed for $45 dollars, breakfast included.
At the GHL Hotel Armería Real, you can find a room for two at $125, with breakfast included, minibar and a flat screen TV.
More destinations
Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría
This emblematic site in Colombia is considered one of the oldest cathedrals in the Americas, beginning as a chapel made of wood and straw and growing into a large structure.
Today, the officially named Cathedral Basilica Metropolitana de Santa Catalina de Alejandría is a Catholic church. The building is located in the historic center of Cartagena, which is one of the most important episcopal seats of the city.
To stay near the cathedral, the Hotel Santa Catalina offers a room for two people for approximately $165 dollars, breakfast included.
While at the Casa India Catalina Hotel you can find a room for approximately $60 dollars with breakfast included.
Bocagrande Beach
Don't forget to visit this beautiful beach that will make you fall in love with its golden sand and beautiful waters. It is also very popular with tourists because it shows the beauty of the "walled city". It is worth mentioning its luxurious hotels, bars, restaurants and shopping malls.
It is an excellent destination if you are looking for a beach city atmosphere and windsurfing.
The Cartagena Plaza Hotel offers a room for approximately $85 dollars with breakfast included, minibar, air conditioning and much more.
If you are looking for something a little more expensive, at the Hotel InterContinental Cartagena, an IHG Hotel you can stay in a room for two for around $160 dollars, with a view of the city, minibar, coffee maker and more.
