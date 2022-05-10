Nassau Paradise Island Unveils Upgrades and Special Offerings for Summer
The Bahamas is ready for a big season. The summer of 2022 will reach new heights when it comes to welcoming travelers.
Nassau Paradise Island is ready to welcome guests with special offerings for the season and exciting anniversaries and new updates at a variety of its properties.
“As the weather warms, people are searching for fun summer escapes, and we are encouraged by the number of vacationers who are seeking out experiences in Nassau Paradise Island,” said Fred Lounsberry, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. “In addition to the beautiful white sand beaches, Nassau Paradise Island is home to a wide range of hotels and resorts that can meet the demand and exceed expectations.”
Sandals Royal Bahamian Opens After Renovations
Sandals Royal Bahamian is reopening after completing renovations. The $55 million project at the luxury all-inclusive resort features new accommodations and dining options. The resort has opened its new Island Village, which offers private villas with individual pools, butler service, fully stocked bars and more.
Guests can also enjoy new dining options such as La Plume, featuring decadent French cuisine in a charming atmosphere. Visitors will receive a $1,000 instant booking credit when booking a minimum of seven nights and up to 65 percent off when booking a minimum of three nights at the resort.
Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Enhancements for 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island is debuting newly renovated guestrooms and suites in The Royal Towers this summer. In addition, a new oceanfront escape called “Somewhere Else” will replace The Beach Tower, offering 400 guestrooms and suites along with top-tier dining venues and multiple pools.
The Atlantis Casino has also been refreshed, and new thrilling slides and climbing areas have been added to Splashers.
Travelers can book the Sheryl Crow concert experience over Memorial Day Weekend May 25-31, including two Gold Level tickets to the concert and a breakfast buffet for two at Poseidon’s Table.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Offers Family-Friendly Packages
Nassau Paradise Island’s newest resort, Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, offers up fun for kids of all ages. Multiple summer deals are available for families looking to explore this new piece of paradise. The Summers Here Getaway offer gives guests 20% off a one or two-night stay and the “Fam”tastic Stay & Play offer gives guests who book three nights a fourth night free along with a $350 food and beverage credit and unlimited access to Fins Up Water Park, the Surf Rider and Rock Wall and Parakeets Summer Camp.
Baha Mar Celebrates a Milestone
Baha Mar is celebrating its five-year anniversary, and resorts are offering a number of packages and new experiences for guests in honor of the milestone.
There are two packages at SLS Baha Mar. Brides- and grooms-to-be can take advantage of the Baha Bach Blow-Out. The packages includes in-suite hangover Bloody Mary cart, pre- or post-party in-room IV drips, Flamingo Yoga, a VIP cabana at the hotel’s upscale adults-only Privilege pool and a pre-fixed menu at one of the hotel’s restaurants.
The Family Fun Getaway package includes daily breakfast for four, an in-room movie night with a selection of candy and snacks, unlimited access to Baha Bay Waterpark and the choice of a complimentary “Mommy and Me” manicure and pedicure or a full round of Mini Golf.
At Rosewood Baha Mar, guests can enjoy the new Voyage to Vietnam at the Café Boulud The Bahamas, created by renowned Chef Daniel Boulud.
Comfort Suites Paradise Island Invites Guests to Extend Their Stay
Travelers who book three nights at the property by August 31, 2022 for a vacation through November 15, 2022 can enjoy their fourth night free when they book directly through Comfort Suites Paradise Island.
Additionally, guests can also receive up to $200 in food and beverage credit to be used at the Splash Pool Bar, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Crusoe’s Restaurant.
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas Celebrates 60
The Four Seasons is celebrating 60 years in the Bahamas. The Ocean Club, which was featured in the 2006 film "007 Casino Royale," is renovating its Crescent Wing, which will be completed by mid-December 2022. Other enhancements include upgrades to public spaces such as the signature restaurant DUNE by Jean-Georges, the gym, Versailles Pool, Ocean Pool and the spa. The resort has also curated a variety of new programming and brand partnerships including a new 007 Secret Menu, with each course paired with a unique martini from the iconic Martini Bar.
The Ocean Club is offering the Return to Paradise package through the end of 2022, giving guests a fourth night free and roundtrip airport transfers.
Bay View Suites Paradise Island Giving Up to 25 Percent Off
Travelers can enjoy a relaxing getaway at Bay View Suites, which offers home-away-from-home accommodations, is offering up to 25 percent off when guests book their summer vacation now.
