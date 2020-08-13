New Data Shows Where Americans Want to Travel Labor Day Weekend
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 13, 2020
The 2020 summer travel season has been anything but typical, and new data shows where Americans want to visit during the Labor Day Weekend.
With many international destinations not allowing United States citizens to visit and several states requiring a 14-day quarantine upon arrival—such as New York and Hawaii—TripIt from Concur broke down the top Labor Day Weekend destinations.
Woman Strikes American Airlines Employee After Refusing to...Airlines & Airports
MSC Chief Rick Sasso: Cruise Lines Will Overcome COVID-19Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
One in Four Americans Plan to Travel in 2020, Survey FindsImpacting Travel
Google Adding New Coronavirus-Related Details to Travel Search...Travel Technology
The No. 1 city this year for flights is Las Vegas, with Denver, Orlando, Chicago and Seattle rounding out the Top 5. While major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York still in the Top 25, they have dropped due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
As expected, destinations imposing restrictions have fallen down the rankings.
“We analyzed traveler reservations via TripIt and found an increase in trips to Southern vacation spots this Labor Day weekend—Florida in particular,” TripIt senior manager Kelly Soderlund told TravelPulse. “In comparison, trips to major metro cities like New York City, Boston, and San Francisco declined from Labor Day weekend last year.”
Tourism hotspots like Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii dominate the list, despite elevated numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases and mandatory quarantines, thanks in part to airlines offering more service to the destinations.
While Florida remains a hotspot for the viral pandemic, 12 percent of flights booked for the Labor Day Weekend include a destination in the Sunshine State. Many Caribbean and Mexico cities are also allowing Americans to visit, but visitors must follow strict coronavirus policies.
As for hotel stays, TripIt analyzed reservations in the U.S. and found five Florida cities ranked in the Top 10, with four of the destinations—Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Bay Lake, and Kissimmee—located in the immediate Disney World vicinity.
Earlier in the day, Google announced plans to add new coronavirus-related content to its travel search results in the coming days.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS