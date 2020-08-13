Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Thu August 13 2020

Google Adding New Coronavirus-Related Details to Travel Search Results

Travel Technology Donald Wood August 13, 2020

Wearing a mask while traveling at the airport
Wearing a mask while traveling at the airport (photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Google announced plans to add new content to its travel search results in the coming days.

Officials revealed Google would soon display the percentage of open hotels with availability, as well as the percentage of flights operating at the city or county level. The changes will include trendlines for both categories.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American Airline plane

Woman Strikes American Airlines Employee After Refusing to...

Airlines & Airports
Face masks are largely mandated aboard flights amid COVID-19.

New Data Shows Where Americans Want to Travel Labor Day Weekend

Destination & Tourism
The Miami Beach Pool and Sun Deck on MSC Cruises

MSC Chief Rick Sasso: Cruise Lines Will Overcome COVID-19

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Travel agency office.

One in Four Americans Plan to Travel in 2020, Survey Finds

Impacting Travel

The data necessary to facilitate the chances will be supplied by Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week. Travelers will also be able to find advisories and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in an area through links on the website.

Google also announced it would soon offer travelers the ability to filter their hotel and vacation rental search results to only see properties that offer free cancellations, a significant concern during the ongoing viral pandemic.

Last month, the company revealed added features such as information about destination restrictions and advisories, airline change fee and cancellation policies and driving alerts that flag COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along a user’s route.

Earlier this year, Google began displaying the cheapest and most expensive times to visit a destination, in addition to the typical temperatures and weather conditions travelers can expect based on their trip dates.

For more information on United States

For more Travel Technology News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS