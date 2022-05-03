Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Tue May 03 2022

New Grenada Flights to Debut in June

Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 03, 2022

Approaching St. Georges harbor in Grenada
Grenada will host new nonstop flights this summer. (Photo by Brian Major)

Grenada will host new nonstop airline service this summer when American Airlines resumes weekly flights from Charlotte, N.C.’s Douglas International Airport to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport on June 4.

The new American flights complement the carrier’s airlift current, daily nonstop service between Grenada and Miami International Airport. “Visitor arrivals have already started to increase as more people get back to traveling and we anticipate more travelers looking to get away during the summer months,” said Petra Roach, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)’s CEO.

“We’re delighted our airline partners are realizing traveler interest in Grenada and supporting it with new connectivity,” Roach added. “The resumption of American Airlines flights from Charlotte opens up great opportunity to travelers from smaller, behind-the-gateway airports to come enjoy the distinctive Caribbean experience that only Grenada offers.”

Under Grenada entry protocols, vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are not required to take COVID-19 tests prior to or upon arrival, are not required to fill out a Grenada Health Declaration Form prior to or upon arrival and are not required to quarantine on arrival.

Grenada’s Ministry of Tourism and (GTA) recently launched “Simple Stays Grenada,” an initiative featuring 16 properties located in Grenada’s archipelago (including the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique), that provide “affordable accommodations so travelers on any budget can experience an intimate and quality Caribbean escape,” said officials.

“Grenada’s wide variety of boutique hotel and villa options is a distinguishing factor in the destination’s visitor appeal,” said Roach. “The goal of this project is to showcase these properties and their special appeal and support them in our overall pandemic recovery.”

Visitors who book accommodations at a Simple Stay property are eligible to access discounts of up to 50 percent off activities including river tubing at the Balthazar Estate in St. Andrews, kayaking on Grenada’s southwestern coast, scuba diving, PADI training and snorkeling excursions and the “tree-to-bar” Tri-Island Chocolate factory in St. George.

