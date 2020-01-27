New Las Vegas Slogan Introduced at Grammys
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 27, 2020
A big rollout of the new advertising campaign for the city of Las Vegas was toned down Sunday night in the wake of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
As had been rumored for months, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) launched a new identity campaign with a commercial that aired Sunday night during the Grammy Awards.
The city’s famous tagline, “What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas” was tweaked to introduce a new slogan: “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here.”
Not really a wholesale change but enough to freshen the campaign and further define Las Vegas as a place to find the kind of unique entertainment and opportunities that other major tourist destinations lack.
But more elaborate plans were scrapped in the wake of the death of Bryant, his thirteen-year-old daughter and seven others in a California helicopter crash.
The LVCVA planned to take over the town with celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip and at the Fremont Street Experience. Those were quickly postponed in the wake of the news about the former Los Angeles Lakers star.
“As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the GRAMMYs telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date,” Steve Hill, CEO and President of the LVCVA said in a statement. “The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world.”
Hill said the outdoor celebration and other aspects of the new campaign will take place at a more appropriate time.
