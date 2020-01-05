What’s New in Las Vegas For 2020?
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 05, 2020
Las Vegas is a city that constantly evolves, if not outright re-invents itself.
With 2020 upon us, here’s what Sin City has coming up for the new year.
SHANIA’S BACK! – The top-selling female country artist of all-time started a residency show last year, ‘Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency’ at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Well, she’s back starting in March of 2020 after a short respite. Twain sings all of her hits, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."
REBA, BROOKS & DUNN ARE ALSO BACK! – The legendary country music singer Reba McEntire and the iconic duo of Kix Brooks, and Ronnie Dunn are teaming up to return for their fifth year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 2020 return of “REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas” marks yet another year of shows since they first started touring together in 1993. The 24 performances are set for April, June, October and December 2020.
OTHER MUSICAL ACTS – Lots of great bands to look forward to. Legendary rockers The Who will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a series of six shows May 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16, 2020. Earth, Wind & Fire celebrates 50 years in the business at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. The group will perform May 6, 8-9 and 15-16, 2020. And ZZ TOP recently announced it will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian on March 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.
McCARRAN LOOKING AT MORE RECORDS – On December 19, 2019, McCarran International Airport welcomed its record 50 millionth passenger of 2019, a first in the airport’s 71-year history. It’s the third straight year the facility has set its all-time passenger record. Can you say fourth at the end of this year?
ICEBAR AT THE LINQ OPENS – ICEBAR, a brand-new project created by Noel Bowman of Minus5 Ice Experience, recently celebrated its Grand Opening at The LINQ Promenade. The bar is 1,200 square feet kept at 23 degrees Fahrenheit and made from nearly 100 tons of ice shipped to Las Vegas from Canada and Minnesota.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS