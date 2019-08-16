Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Fri August 16 2019

New Mariana Approved North of Playacar

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 16, 2019

PHOTO: Yellow speedboat on the beach of Playacar at Caribbean Sea of Mexico. (photo via Mustang_79 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Grupo Xcaret has received approval for the construction of a marina north of Playacar following the investment of over $4 million.

According to Riviera Maya News, the new marina will accommodate as many as 15 vessels around 13 feet or shorter in floating docks on a lot north of Playacar.

The project has been dubbed Sol de Selva and Grupo Xcaret has been given a 50-year concession to operate the marina. The group will be responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the marina, which will serve as a port with maritime and terrestrial facilities and two protective breakwaters.

As part of the approval, Grupo Xcaret will also be responsible for dredging and the necessary excavation to generate a navigable area for vessels. Other facilities to be built include reception, shelter and provision areas for recreational, tourist and sport boats.

The project also includes a perimeter containment wall and stairs for access to the docks.

Grupo Xcaret submitted the original application for the construction of the marina in December.

