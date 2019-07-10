New Options for Beer Lovers Visiting Hawaii
Destination & Tourism Will McGough July 10, 2019
Craft beer has become a big part of the visitor scene in Hawaii. Whereas Kona Longboard and Heineken once dominated taprooms across the islands, craft breweries and beer bars are easy to come by here in 2019. Looking for something new this summer? Check out these happenings on your next visit:
Bent Tail Brewing Co.
Located inside the recently reopened (and relocated) Real Gastropub, Bent Tail is the newest brewery to pop up on Oahu in Kakaako. The place is a dual concept—Real Gastropub has more than 30 taps of rotating craft beer and a locally-sourced food menu, while Bent Tail brews inside as somewhat of a side attraction, although its presence is sure to grow as time goes forward.
Named after its owner’s dog’s bent tail, Real adds another option to Kakaako’s already walking-friendly beer district, joining Honolulu Beerworks, Aloha Brewing, Home of the Brave Brewing and Village Bottle Shop.
Stewbum and Stonewall
Once located on the east side in Kaneohe, Stewbum and Stonewall has been closed since May 2017. Originally set to reopen in early 2018, here we are in summer 2019, still waiting. But, things seem to be picking up steam with the brewery announcing recently that it will reopen this summer on King Street in Chinatown, Honolulu. When it does open, it will be the first craft brewery in Chinatown. You can keep an eye on its progress here.
Three Peaks Now Serving Pints
When it first opened, Three Peaks only served small samples of beer and sold growlers to-go. But now, the half tasting room half souvenir shop in Kailua has begun serving pints, changing the dynamic of the place from a grab-and-go bar to a sit-and-stay setting, turning the place into something more akin to a neighborhood bar.
While Three Peaks does not brew its own beer (yet?), it’s a great place to find local brew from around the islands, and the best place in Kailua to get a growler to go for later due to its variety (most other places that fill growlers in Kailua are breweries themselves).
Three Maui Brewing Co. Kailua
In case you haven’t heard, Maui Brewing opened another location in Kailua, Oahu, earlier this year. It’s the second restaurant to open on Oahu (Waikiki) and the fourth overall.
Three Lanikai Releases Hawaiian Wild Ales
Lanikai Brewing has been busy the past couple years, graduating from a tiny tasting room in the back of a warehouse to a bustling neighborhood taproom in Kailua town. Brewer Steve Haumschild’s latest project, Hawaiian Wild Ales, is a special one for its unique approach, using yeast strains that were collected from nearby beaches, the hillsides of volcanoes and even outer space.
Check out the story behind these unique brews, then try some when you pass through.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Will McGough
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS