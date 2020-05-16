New Study Highlights Americans’ Appetite For Travel Post COVID-19
A new survey found that most Americans will wait around two months before hitting the road again once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
According to the study by Mower, an independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency, almost 75 percent of the people surveyed would feel comfortable traveling by car after around 60 days.
When asked about the comfort level when traveling on the first day after the viral pandemic is deemed under control, 28 percent would travel via car, 16 percent would fly and only 12 percent would travel internationally.
By Day 30, 51 percent would travel via car, 24 percent would fly and 23 percent would travel internationally. By Day 60, though, 73 percent would travel via car, 56 percent would fly and 42 percent would travel internationally.
As for hotel stays, only 18 percent said they would book an overnight stay on Day 1, 40 percent would book by Day 30 and 65 percent would book by Day 60.
The survey also focused on destinations and attractions, with 26 percent of respondents saying they would head to the beach on Day 1, while the number skyrockets to 72 percent by Day 60.
Other activities such as theme parks, spas and casinos have travelers more skittish, with only around 15 percent ready to return on Day 1, while the numbers jump up to approximately 50 percent by the time Day 60 rolls around.
In a Harris Poll from earlier this month, data broke down the attitude of Americans toward the viral pandemic right now and moving forward, showing that travelers are surprisingly willing to hit the road in the near future.
