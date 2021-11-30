New Survey Shows Holiday Travel Gets a Big Boost
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff November 30, 2021
Americans are ready to travel. According to a new Allianz Partners USA Top 10 Holiday Destinations survey, holiday travel will increase by 34 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.
The research also revealed the top destinations for travelers heading out during this festive season with New York City and Cancun leading the pack for the domestic and international hot spots.
Allianz reviewed 4 million itineraries for roundtrip flights departing U.S. airports between December 18 and December 30, 2021, and found that American travelers are mostly taking trips within the U.S. Eighty-seven percent of the itineraries reviewed are for domestic travel and 13 percent are for international travel.
New York returned as a destination favorite for the holiday season after slipping off the list in 2020. The Big Apple is back in the number-one spot followed by Seattle, Orlando, Los Angeles and Phoenix, which rounds out the top five.
Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Dallas-Fort Worth made the top 10.
Mexico took the top 3 international destinations with Cancun leading the way followed by San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta. Most of the top 10 destinations were in Mexico or the Caribbean. Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Oranjestad, Aruba, rounded out the top five. London was number six followed by Nassau, the Bahamas; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; and Paris.
“Americans are eager to travel again and one trend we’ve seen is travelers returning to the places they love, whether that’s a cosmopolitan Christmas in New York City or basking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mexico,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Partners USA. “Holiday travel can be stressful and with the added uncertainty brought on by severe weather, significant delays and unexpected cancellations, it’s important to remember travel insurance. Whether you’re visiting family you haven’t seen in a while or are taking a much-needed vacation out of the country, travel insurance can provide coverage for pre-paid, non-refundable expenses, medical emergencies and even lost or delayed baggage.”
Allianz updated its coverage options this year to include an Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, which can include assistance for those who become ill or are forced to quarantine due to Covid-19.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
