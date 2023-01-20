New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Lacey Pfalz January 20, 2023
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more.
The report, “A World in Motion: shifting consumer travel trends in 2022 and beyond,” found that nearly 60 percent of travelers have chosen sustainable options within the past few years, and that number will likely rise in 2023. The number grows among high-end or luxury travelers (75 percent) this year.
"The demand for travel is now stronger than ever and our report shows that this year we will see a significant bounce back,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO. “2023 is set to be a very strong year for Travel & Tourism. Sustainability is top of travelers' agenda, and consumers highlight the value they put on protecting nature and traveling responsibly."
The report also noted that wanderlust and traveler spending isn’t slowing down: international overnight arrivals rose 109 percent from 2021 to 2022.
About 86 percent of travelers are also expecting to spend the same or more on their travel this year compared to 2019, indicating they are just as willing to spend money to seek out those far-off experiences. Thirty-one percent said they also plan on traveling more, not just farther, than they did last year.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS