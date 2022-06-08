New York City Tourism Is Back in a Big Way
New York City is back.
According to a proud proclamation made by NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon at IPW in Orlando Tuesday Morning. Dixon says that by the end of this year, the city will recapture more than 80 percent of its record-setting 2019 visitation levels.
“We’re doing well on all fronts and we have resumed our place among the leading hotel markets in the United States. We are number one in occupancy this spring; we’re back on top where we should be,” says Dixon. “We'reAs most people know, tourism is the economic engine of New York.”
As tourism in NYC gets back to its record pre-pandemic numbers, Dixon says they are very much committed to building back responsibly and ensuring recovery is equitable. This means rebuilding in a way that authentically represents the great diversity of the city, across all five boroughs, with a special focus on helping local communities and small businesses meet the demand. The hope is that by working closely with them and helping to rebuild after the pandemic, it will help to restore the 400,000 jobs lost.
New York City is experiencing an extraordinary revival, with the iconic sites visitors know and love, plus many dynamic, new developments across all five boroughs. From world-class attractions, hotels and Broadway shows, to the authentic small businesses and diverse experiences found across neighborhoods citywide, NYC is already welcoming visitors from around the globe.
As part of new initiatives to help increase visitation, NYC & Company launched The Latino experience in NYC and the Asian experience NYC which include neighborhood guides, small businesses, roundups interviews of community leaders and video content.
NYC is also home to one of the world's most diverse Muslim communities, and has launched a brand new Muslim travel guide, featuring all dining recommendations for every cuisine that is Muslim friendly. It also includes hotel suggestions, must see attractions and tips and advice from Muslim travel experts.
“I’m proud to say we are the first US tourism organization to launch a resource of this kind,” says Dixon.
Also new is more than 20 new Broadway shows from classic revivals to innovative debuts; arts and culture including the brand-new Museum of Broadway, The Louis Armstrong Center and the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center opening this year, with The American LGBTQ+ Museum and the Universal Hip Hop Museum coming soon; performing arts venues such as Lincoln Center’s reimagined David Geffen Hall debuting in October and the iconic Apollo Theater expansion next year; culinary highlights from new fine dining establishments to unique food halls across the five boroughs; retail including the renovated Tiffany & Co. Flagship on Fifth Avenue and the return of Century 21; big events including NYC Pride, the New York City E-Prix, the US Open Tennis Championships and summer programming across five boroughs this summer; and more.
