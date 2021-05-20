Last updated: 12:39 PM ET, Thu May 20 2021

New York’s COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 20, 2021

Tourists in New York City
Tourists in New York City. (photo courtesy Maridav/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the state of New York will be easing its COVID-19 restrictions.

According to an article by the Daily News, the state’s capacity limits for businesses have been fully lifted and the mask mandate has been lifted for vaccinated Americans in most places. Museums, places of worship, theaters, offices and restaurants are free of capacity limits, which will help drive New York’s economy to recovery after thirteen months of lockdowns and tight capacity restrictions.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Aerial View of Cruz Bay, St. John in US Virgin Islands

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To the US Virgin Islands...

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Lifts Mask Mandate for Vaccinated

friends tourists standing in front of colosseum

European Union Approves Reopening Tourism to Vaccinated Travelers

Airport security check

Airport Security Has Changed Because of the Pandemic: What You...

Ocean coastline with beach and mountains in background

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling to Hawaii This Summer

Face coverings are required for everyone in schools, hospitals and public transportation including airplanes and subways. Those unvaccinated are still required to wear the mask. Individual businesses can still choose to require patrons to wear masks, too.

“New York is coming back, and it’s a testament to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough, and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast,” said Cuomo in a statement on Wednesday.

Additionally, the midnight curfew on indoor dining is also expected to be lifted later in the week.

Nearly half of all New Yorkers have been vaccinated. On May 18, 1,431 individuals tested positive, which was around a 1 percent positivity rate, according to CDC data. These factors, along with the newly released CDC guidelines surrounding vaccinated individuals, were the leading factors in the restrictions being eased.

For more information on New York City

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman Y.K. Pang, left, and Executive Director Dane Cheng

Hong Kong Tourism Board Outlines Road to Recovery

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To the US Virgin Islands This Summer

Off the Beaten Path in Argentina

Las Vegas Lifts Mask Mandate for Vaccinated

The Cities With The Most Expensive Paintings In The World

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS