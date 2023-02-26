New York’s Governor Announces Plans For I Love NY Black Travel Initiative
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has added a new wrinkle to the famous ‘I Love New York’ campaign, one of the most well-known state-sponsored tourism campaigns in the country,
Hochul announced this week plans for an ‘I LOVE NY Black’ travel initiative, designed to grow New York State tourism and encourage Black traveler visitation.
The Governor made the announcement at the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, named after the famous black ballet and interpretive dancer, as part of the state's commemoration of Black History Month.
The program will build on the success of the state's tourism programs like I LOVE NY LGBTQ and Accessible NY which highlight destinations of interest to and supportive of specific travel communities.
"The new I LOVE NY Black travel initiative will be a celebration of New York's unparalleled Black history, culture, food, and arts,” Hochul said in a statement. "From sites and museums that bring Black history to life to world-class arts and cultural institutions like the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York has so much to offer. I look forward to working with our partners to welcome even more visitors to experience Black culture in our state."
Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said, "I am proud our state will proactively highlight the incredible diversity we have to offer and encourage travelers from around the world to experience and appreciate New York's Black culture."
I LOVE NY's Black travel initiative will be a comprehensive program that promotes New York State as a great vacation destination for Black travelers. It will have a dedicated presence on the I LOVE NY website, and a promotional campaign based on market research and stakeholder outreach that highlights existing assets and supports new programming to provide a direct invitation welcoming Black visitors and their families to experience New York's unparalleled Black history, culture, food, arts and events.
