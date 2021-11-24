Last updated: 09:17 AM ET, Wed November 24 2021

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2021

Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off
PHOTO: Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off. (Photo via Air New Zealand)

After almost two years of closed borders and one of the strict approaches to the pandemic in the world, New Zealand has set its official reopening date of April 30, 2022 for fully vaccinated international travelers.

According to Reuters, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced in a news conference earlier today that fully vaccinated international travelers would be allowed to enter the country, provided they self-isolate for seven days upon arrival and be tested negative prior to departure and upon arrival.

Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Travelers can self-isolate wherever they choose, instead of staying in state quarantine facilities.

Additionally, vaccinated New Zealanders and those who hold New Zealand residence visas who are living in Australia can now enter New Zealand beginning January 16. The same two groups living in other countries will be allowed to return beginning February 13.

"A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed," Chris Hipkins said in the announcement. "This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system."

New Zealand, according to Our World in Data, has recorded 10,610 positive coronavirus cases, and 40 deaths. Sixty-nine percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while around 75 percent have received at least partial vaccination status.

Lacey Pfalz
