Now You Can Stay on a Superyacht Villa When Visiting Maldives
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor September 04, 2019
For well-heeled travelers who are so totally over having to stay in a mere hotel or villa, there's now a jaw-dropping alternative.
The Jumeirah Vittaveli in the Maldives has just unveiled what it has dubbed a “superyacht villa.”
That’s right, visitors to the property will no longer be confined to the land-based or stationary accommodation options occupied by rank and file commoners. Instead, you can live your Robinson Crusoe fantasy and explore the hidden treasures of the Maldives with a twist.
The resort’s superyacht, MY Vittaveli offers 85-feet of luxurious private space. It's designed to accommodate up to eight guests for overnight stays or up to 20 guests for day cruises.
The Vittaveli has three decks and a four-person Jacuzzi on the top deck. Additional details include beautifully crafted wood joinery, cherry wood panels and Italian marble inlays decorating the superyacht’s two master cabins and two twin cabins.
What’s more, all en-suite bathrooms include hydrosonic massage bathtubs and full-sized Hermes amenities.
While on the yacht, the crew will take you to secluded powder-white beaches and hidden spots around the atolls, going beyond the beaten path and helping you to discover your own private Maldives. There will also be an opportunity to visit a local island and take in the art of lacquerware or mat weaving.
The superyacht’s swim platform meanwhile allows provides access to the water for water sports, diving or snorkeling. Those in search of more adrenaline-fueled fun might opt for taking a jet ski.
“It has long been my dream to add a superyacht to our prime resort villa accommodations,” said Amit Majumder, regional vice president, Boutique Resorts, at Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts. “Our guests love the resort and its surrounding house reef, as well as close-by snorkel and dive spots, but the explorer in me has always envisioned that the best way to fully experience the Maldives would be with a combination of an island stay and a journey across the atolls. It’s irresistible to set sail and explore the stunning variety of over- and under-water wonders the Maldives offers, and I am proud my team has made it possible to offer such a special experience for our guests.
Can’t decide whether between a traditional land-based villa or the yacht? Opt for the best of both worlds and return to the resort island to extend your stay in a freestanding villa, complete with private pool and your own stretch of beach.
Either way, it’s likely to be a vacation most mere mortals will never experience.
