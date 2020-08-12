NY Gov. Cuomo Adds Two More States, One Territory to Quarantine List
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 12, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did some shuffling on Tuesday, adding two more states and a territory to New York’s mandatory two-week quarantine list, and removing four others.
Cuomo issued the travel advisory last month due to the rise in positive coronavirus tests across much of the country, mandating that visitors from select states quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York.
New York, once the epicenter of COVID-19 earlier in the spring, has dramatically reduced the number of cases and deaths in the state.
Visitors from Hawaii, South Dakota and the U.S. Virgin Islands coming into New York will now have to quarantine for two weeks. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were removed from the list that still includes 33 states – literally two-thirds of the country – plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
“Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics,” Cuomo said in a statement. “In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”
Travelers who fly into New York airports are now required to fill out a form detailing where they have been, while also agreeing to conduct a 14-day voluntary quarantine or face fines of up to $2,000.
The complete list of states includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Visitors from these locations will also have to quarantine in New Jersey and Connecticut.
