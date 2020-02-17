NYC, Auckland Sign Tourism Partnership Deal
February 17, 2020
New York City and Auckland, New Zealand, today signed a tourism partnership agreement with a focus on leading global change around economic, environmental, social sustainability and sustainable and responsible tourism.
The two-year deal was brokered by NYC & Company (NYC’s official destination marketing organization) and ATEED (Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development).
The agreement was formalized at an industry ceremony at Orakei Marae in Auckland, with NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon, Associate Minister Hon. Peeni Henare, Auckland’s Hon. Mayor Phil Goff, and ATEED Chief Executive Nick Hill in attendance.
“It is gratifying to announce our newest city-to-city tourism partnership with Auckland, marking our first formal collaboration with a destination in the South Pacific,” Dixon said in a statement. “Auckland’s strong commitment to sustainability, arts & culture and culinary match New York City’s same focus.”
In addition, Air New Zealand is involved in the partnership as well. The airline is preparing to launch a new non-stop service between Auckland and New York City, beginning in October 2020, that will use less fuel than the multi-stop flight options that are currently available.
“With the launch of Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service between Auckland and New York City commencing this fall, there could be no better time for our cities to strategically align,” Dixon said.
Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Network and Alliances Officer Nick Judd says the airline is excited to work with ATEED and NYC & Company.
“Our non-stop flight will cut travel time by around three hours, putting New Zealand in easy reach of New York and the Eastern Seaboard,” he said. “This is a fantastic tourism opportunity and we’re looking forward to playing our part to develop sustainable initiatives which deliver an outstanding visitor experience, while taking care of communities and the environment.”
