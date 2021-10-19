Last updated: 12:13 PM ET, Tue October 19 2021

NYC & Company Launches Next Tourist Video

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 19, 2021

Times Square in New York on a rainy night. (schalkm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Times Square in New York City on a rainy night (Photo via schalkm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

With COVID-19 cases starting to decline and fully vaccinated international visitors allowed to return to the U.S. beginning next month, tourism authorities across the country are gearing up their advertising campaigns.

In New York City, it’s been underway.

ADVERTISING

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the city, has released its second television and social media commercial in its “It’s Time For New York City” tourism recovery effort.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica

Strong Airline Data Supports Jamaica Tourism Growth

Caribbean views from a cruise ship

New Data Highlights Caribbean’s Growing Tourism Recovery

Makena Secret Beach at sunset in Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii to Invite Non-Essential Domestic Travelers Back in...

Louisiana Parade Float

Louisiana Tourism Office to Debut Float at Macy’s...

The latest spot is “Lights Up,” a 30-second television commercial that also has a truncated 15-second component for digital and social media.

“The fall season is a pivotal moment to highlight the much-anticipated return of New York City’s unrivaled Broadway theaters, performing arts venues and cultural organizations,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “We’re utilizing real-time footage of NYC’s five-borough cultural reawakening to tug at the heartstrings of visitors near and far, and drive home the message that ‘It’s Time for New York City’ now.”

Four major Broadway productions returned to the stage in September, and more are scheduled to come back to the Great White Way later this month and into November.

The “Lights Up” spot is packed with talent and images for a 30-second spot. The spot includes legendary Tony Award–winning actors Ben Vereen and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chromeo, Jocelyn Chia and the Paul Taylor Dance Company, and locations including Golden Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Lotte New York Palace, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of the Moving Image, New York Botanical Garden, St. George Theatre and Times Square.

For more information on New York City

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica

Strong Airline Data Supports Jamaica Tourism Growth

New Data Highlights Caribbean’s Growing Tourism Recovery

Los Cabos Reports Stellar Third-Quarter Tourism Numbers

Empire State Building Offers New Engagement Package

Hawaii to Invite Non-Essential Domestic Travelers Back in November

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS