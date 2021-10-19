NYC & Company Launches Next Tourist Video
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 19, 2021
With COVID-19 cases starting to decline and fully vaccinated international visitors allowed to return to the U.S. beginning next month, tourism authorities across the country are gearing up their advertising campaigns.
In New York City, it’s been underway.
NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the city, has released its second television and social media commercial in its “It’s Time For New York City” tourism recovery effort.
The latest spot is “Lights Up,” a 30-second television commercial that also has a truncated 15-second component for digital and social media.
“The fall season is a pivotal moment to highlight the much-anticipated return of New York City’s unrivaled Broadway theaters, performing arts venues and cultural organizations,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “We’re utilizing real-time footage of NYC’s five-borough cultural reawakening to tug at the heartstrings of visitors near and far, and drive home the message that ‘It’s Time for New York City’ now.”
Four major Broadway productions returned to the stage in September, and more are scheduled to come back to the Great White Way later this month and into November.
The “Lights Up” spot is packed with talent and images for a 30-second spot. The spot includes legendary Tony Award–winning actors Ben Vereen and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chromeo, Jocelyn Chia and the Paul Taylor Dance Company, and locations including Golden Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Lotte New York Palace, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of the Moving Image, New York Botanical Garden, St. George Theatre and Times Square.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS