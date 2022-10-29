NYC & Company Launches Second Phase of Ad Campaign
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 29, 2022
It’s time for Phase Two of “It’s Time for New York.”
The multi-million dollar advertising and marketing campaign to lure tourists back to New York City – the largest-ever global tourism blitz by NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City – is launching the second part of its venture.
The campaign, named “It’s Time for New York,” will continues to feature the City’s beacon of welcome, the Statue of Liberty and its iconic Crown, and expands with airline, rail, and tour operator partnerships in both domestic and international markets. The marketing effort launched the first phase in June of 2021, and NYC & Company officials say the campaign has resulted in more than $5 billion in visitor spending and more than two million trips booked to NYC.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of the next phase of our award-winning, ‘It’s Time for New York City’ tourism campaign. Since first launched in 2021, this effort has produced a tremendous return on investment, influencing billions in visitor spending and millions of trips booked, accelerating recovery,” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “By leveraging some of our most iconic symbols—like the Statue of Liberty—in new ways, we have continued to engage and convert both leisure and business travelers, reminding them of New York City’s dynamism, diversity and indomitable welcoming spirit. Our message remains the same: New York City is forever evolving and ready to welcome you always. The time to book a trip is now.”
This second phase includes transportation. Airline partner content and creative is currently running on digital and social channels nationally in target markets that include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Tampa, San Diego, and Cincinnati through December 3, in partnership with United Airlines.
Overseas, the campaign is running via outdoor media in Singapore through the end of October, in partnership with Singapore Airlines; in Australia through November 20 in partnership with Air New Zealand, including digital, social, and outdoor media; and in Canada across digital and social channels through February 2023, in partnership with Porter Airlines.
Partnerships are also confirmed with Amtrak in the United States Northeast Corridor, Aeromexico in Mexico, Havas in France and Alpitour in Italy.
The second phase of the campaign comes as the Statue of Liberty celebrates its 136th anniversary, and ahead of the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade through the streets and avenues of Manhattan.
