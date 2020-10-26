Officials Urge Locals to Take ‘NYC-cation’ in Times Square
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2020
In a continuing effort to help lure tourists and locals back to New York City, the official destination marketing group for the city is launching another neighborhood-oriented trip to take, what it calls an “NYC-cation.”
This time? Times Square, the Crossroads of the World and the heartbeat of Manhattan.
NYC & Company is encouraging people to visit Times Square and the surrounding neighborhoods, which is loaded with hotels, restaurants, shops and more by downloading the All In NYC: Staycation Guides and earn up to $100 in Mastercard statement credits by taking advantage of the All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways promotion.
"Now is the time for New Yorkers to re-experience Times Square... for its iconic lights, rich history, hidden gems, world-renowned dining and unique branded retail and attractions,” NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said in a statement. “While we can’t travel out, we should seize this moment and take advantage of the Neighborhood Getaway deals to book a hotel and play tourist with an ‘NYC-cation’ at the Crossroads of the World.”
New York City has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, with a huge drop in tourism across the entire state. In fact, it’s been a loss of $38 billion since March 1 compared to the same time period a year ago.
Since summer, Times Square has seen a 60 percent increase in pedestrian traffic, with more than 100,000 people currently visiting Times Square each day. Some of the current deals being offered in Times Square include the Taste of Times Square pre-fixe meal discount, free dining with a hotel stay and BOGO ticket deals at some of the most popular attractions and tours.
“Now is a great time to explore the hidden gems of Times Square and we're calling on New Yorkers #AllInNYC,” Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, said. “Make a weekend out of it and explore art tucked in unexpected places like the Max Neuhaus sound installation at the subway grates near 46th Street and Broadway and the Plastic Bag Store, enjoy a delicious and unique dining experience at our restaurants participating in Taste of Times Square Week through October 30, and spend the night at a hotel you’ve never experienced. Now is your chance to take back Times Square and remember why it dazzles so many.”
New Yorkers exploring the five boroughs are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash/sanitize hands, as indicated in NYC & Company’s Stay Well NYC Pledge. Due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines, it is recommended that guests purchase tickets for activities in advance.
