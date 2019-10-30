One New Thing to Check Out on Every Hawaiian Island
Destination & Tourism Will McGough October 30, 2019
Looking for something new in Hawaii? Here’s one thing from each island to check out on your next trip:
Haleakala Stargazing (Maui)
A side effect of the on-going TMT protests is that the visitor center at the top of Mauna Kea is no longer accessible, and thus, the nightly stargazing events once held are now no more. With no end in sight, those looking to experience the beauty of the night sky in Hawaii will have to look elsewhere for opportunity.
In what seems like good timing, a new stargazing tour has launched on Maui that takes you on an 8-hour journey to the top of Haleakala for sunset, dinner and stargazing. Rooted in Hawaiian history and culture, the tour explains Haleakala from a Hawaiian point of view and educates on the night sky—specifically how Ancient Hawaiians relied on the stars for navigation and how it led them to Hawaii in the first place.
Hotel Makeover (Lanai)
After four years, the old Lodge at Koele will reopen after a “refresh” as The Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat. The revamp, which cost $75 million and took several years, is the result of a cooperation between Four Seasons and a wellness company called Sensei, which was founded by Larry Ellison, who owns Lanai.
Each guest of the hotel is assigned a “Sensei Guide” who helps plan the stay; the goal is for you to come out better rested than you went in (aka, you won’t need a vacation to rest from this vacation). With rates of more than $900 a night and a three-night minimum stay, the hotel falls in line with Lanai’s luxury-only tourism plan, offering upscale travelers personalized, tailored, exclusive experiences.
Kilohana Plantation Rum Tour (Kauai)
Looking for local libations? Check out the new Rum Safari tour at the Kilohana Plantation. Ride through the old plantation grounds in an open-aired vehicle, take a stroll through a tropical forest, sample Koloa Rum—whose tasting room is located on the property—and then enjoy cocktails made with fresh herbs and fruit grown on the plantation.
New Lava Tube Options (Big Island)
The tour isn’t brand new itself, but the focus of it takes on new meaning in light of the 2018 eruption that closed down the Thurston Lava Tube, one of Hawaii Volcano National Park’s most famous attractions and perhaps the best, most easily-accessible example of the volcanic underworld. Now that it’s closed, there aren’t many options for people looking to explore lava tubes, the “plumbing” of the volcanoes that transport lava long distances underground.
The Volcano Unveiled Tour from Hawaii Forest & Trail takes groups onto otherwise inaccessible, privately-owned land into the depths of Kauhi Cave, a 500-600 year old lava tube that’s known for its bright, vibrant yellow walls, skylights, lava “remelt” and hanging tree roots. Those looking to understand and explore lava tubes now that Thurston is closed should consider the tour.
Mokio Preserve (Molokai)
The Molokai Land Trust has a new baby: the Mokio Preserve. Containing more than 1,700 acres and occupying about 5 miles of coastline, 95 percent of the Preserve is currently occupied by non-native species—which, the Land Trust, of course, has set out to change.
Plans call for the reintroduction and repopulation of native species, as well as the creation of a sea-bird nesting sanctuary. Visitors to Molokai can get involved in the project by volunteering a half or full day, and in return be introduced to the native environments and local people, including access to private land and unique views of the island. That might sound like an unusual way to spend your vacation, but it’s the way they want it on Molokai.
The Halepuna Waikiki (Oahu)
The Waikiki Parc Hotel on Oahu has been transformed and rebranded into the Halepuna Waikiki, which is now accepting reservations as it reopens this fall. In addition to a full refresh, the renovations included the addition of a full-service, all-day bakery-style café, the Halekulani Bakery and Restaurant, as well as a collaboration with the Honolulu Museum of Art property to create a luxurious yet boutique décor.
