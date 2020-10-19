Past Challenges Guide Puerto Rico's COVID-19 Recovery
Challenged by past events, Puerto Rico has taken a strict approach to establish, implement and enforce COVID-19 protocols, ensuring a level of safe visitor access as the country remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This past week the government instituted additional changes, including a curfew through November 13; a 55 percent cap on restaurant and museum capacity and a 30 percent limit on pools at hotels and other establishments. Ferry service to the offshore island of Vieques remains available only to residents.
Travelers to Puerto Rico are required to complete a travel declaration form through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result up to 72 hours prior to arrival.
We spoke this past week with Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, to hear his perspective on the territory's strategy to rebuild tourism activity as the critical holiday season approaches for Caribbean destinations.
TP: How has the island’s past experiences helped it deal with an unprecedented global pandemic?
BD: “We are no stranger to recovery. But this global pandemic has challenged the entire industry to not only recover but to reposition ourselves in so many ways. For us, we’ve begun the slow steady climb back to a vibrant tourism industry and we’re optimistic the recovery of travel and tourism is beginning to take shape. We’ve all read about the Great Depression, we lived through the ‘Great Recession’ and we’re all going to be a part of the ‘Great Recovery.’”
TP: Why was Puerto Rico one of the few global destinations to remain open immediately after the pandemic began?
BD: “We [were] able make health and safety the top priority and implement a number of protocols and safety procedures [which] has enabled us to maintain modest level of continuity. The island never fully closed. Our main airport in San Juan stayed open throughout the pandemic [and] many of our hotels stayed open, albeit with limited staff and services.
“What we noticed with the hotels, even the hotels that did close down temporarily, is that they took the time we were contending with COVID-19 to re-examine the protocols and outbreaks so we could not only come back but come back better prepared. I think it’s been an advantage and given us an opportunity for the planning [and] resumption of tourism activity to continue.”
TP: Although the territory remained open, you did not initially encourage travelers to visit, correct?
BD: "We recognized early on that encouraging others to come in the midst of a pandemic was not the right thing to do. So we centered our campaign around time, beginning with ‘All in Good Time.’ That’s where we’re at today, and now it’s time to plan.
“All of that really comes from the experience and the lessons learned from previous crises. In our case the island dealt with the Zika virus and hurricanes Irma and Mara. This year began with a series of earthquakes. It’s taught us lessons in resiliency and how to recover and enabled us to be better prepared.”
TP: How is airline access to Puerto Rico shaping up since the pandemic?
BD: “We’re encouraged by what we‘re seeing. I don’t want to downplay that Luis Marin International Airport in San Juan has seen a substantial reduction in passengers. Today we’re averaging around 200 daily flights, roughly half of what it had been before.
“But if you look at the numbers there is a slow, steady climb back. It’s not anywhere near what it would have been pre-COVID, but we are seeing demand edge up. What’s most encouraging is that when we look at the schedules over the next several months, the airlines appear to be bullish recovery in Puerto Rico looking at the first quarter of 2021.
“The capacity is at or near pre-COVID levels. That’s been one of the advantages Puerto Rico has, is the exceptional air service, which positions us for recovery. Currently we have domestic flights from New York, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta; we’ll soon have service from Detroit, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.”
TP: How is the hotel segment adjusting?
BD: “It’s been a challenge and we don’t want to understate that. But there is a real camaraderie among the hoteliers in Puerto Rico and when we started implementing restrictions back in March, the hoteliers were very quick to adapt and adjust their policies and protocols.
“They recognized COVID was going to take a great deal of adjusting. I’ve been encouraged and impressed. The protocols put in place in Puerto Rico are more stringent than those on the mainland. They’re ready to get back to business and looking forward to high season.”
TP: What do you expect will help the destination most during the recovery?
BD: “We’ve developed great resiliency in Puerto Rico. For the sake of our island and the 86,000 people whose lives depend on tourism, we’re hopeful this recovery takes shape soon. It’s going to be an epic journey.”
