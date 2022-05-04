Last updated: 12:18 PM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Popular Mexican Destinations Preparing for ‘Excellent’ Summer Travel Season

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 04, 2022

Cancun
A plane flying over Cancun. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Tourism officials in Quintana Roo said the region is expected to reach an almost 90 percent hotel occupancy rate for the busy summer travel season.

According to The Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) director Dario Flota Ocampo said the state is “anticipating an excellent summer holiday season.”

Flota Ocampo said increased tourism promotions and more international flights have resulted in hotel reservations at properties in Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other popular tourism markets are already close to capacity.

“We are going to maintain our figures. Starting in July and into August, we will be between 80 and 90 percent,” Flota Ocampo told The Riviera Maya News. “Mexico is transitioning to an endemic state of covid-19 which gives visitors confidence.”

Preliminary data suggests nearly 16 million air seats would be available from Cancun International Airport in 2022, a nine percent increase from the totals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic.

“This summer, the novelty is that we are going to have all the connections in Europe back,” Flota Ocampo continued. “July, August and September are the months when Europeans travel the most. The new flight from Barcelona, from Iberojet is a good example, and sales have been so good that two per week have already been scheduled.”

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco said 5.02 million international tourists arrived by commercial airlines between January and March, an increase of 138.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021. The first-quarter totals were just seven percent below the number of arrivals in the first three months of 2019.

