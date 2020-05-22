Puerto Rico to Reopen Beaches, Restaurants With Restrictions
Patrick Clarke May 22, 2020
Puerto Rico will begin to reopen beaches, restaurants and other businesses beginning Tuesday, May 26, Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday.
Reopenings will come with restrictions, however, including a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will remain in effect until June 15. All people will be required to wear face-coverings, and restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity, The Associated Press reported.
While some health experts are wary of the decision—the U.S. territory has reported more than 2,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 120 deaths—Puerto Rico is in dire need of an economic boost in the wake of a two-month lockdown that was preceded by a recovery from a string of hurricanes and earthquakes.
"Puerto Rico is facing a new way of life," said Vasquez. "It’s the right time...We have flattened the curve."
For the time being, visitors to Puerto Rico's beaches will be permitted to take part in activities such as running, swimming, surfing and kayaking while practicing social distancing during the day.
Gyms and movie theaters on the island will remain closed for now but malls will be allowed to reopen with some restrictions as early as June 8.
Currently, arriving flights are limited to Puerto Rico's main international airport.
