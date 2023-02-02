Last updated: 03:17 PM ET, Thu February 02 2023

Qatar Updates Its Travel Policies

Doha, Qatar from the air. (photo via ronemmons/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Qatar extended its Hayya Card, which serves as an entry permit into the country, for one year and is requiring that all visitors be in possession of health insurance policies valid for 30 days at a cost of approximately $14.

“Those who obtained a Hayya Card for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can now gain a free multiple-entry permit to Qatar and use of the e-gate system at state ports,” Qatar government officials said.

To qualify for the year-long extension, travel must have proof of hotel reservations or accommodations with family or friends approved on the Hayya portal; a passport valid for at least three upon arrival in Qatar; a return ticket; and “health insurance valid for the duration of the stay in the country from the approved list of insurance companies from Ministry of Public Health,” officials said.

“International fans with Hayya Cards can also access the Hayya with Me feature, which allows them to invite up to three family members or friends to visit Qatar.”

