October 02 2022

Queretaro, Mexico Promotes its Wine Country

Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 02, 2022

Parte de la vista de hotel boutique Viña del Cielo, ubicado a cinco minutos del Pueblo Mágico de Cadereyta de Montes.
In Queretaro the visitor can find culture, history, gastronomy, and a wide corridor of vineyards.

Queretaro is a tourist destination synonymous with excellence. Here, visitors can discover culture, history, gastronomy, and a wide corridor of vineyards where some of the best wines in Mexico are produced.

Recently, Queretaro's wines were presented to personalities from politics, culture, private enterprise, and entertainment.

Queretaro presented its wine country as one of its four tourist regions. Visitors can walk around more than 30 vineyards or visit wineries, learn about the artisanal wine process, and taste delicious gastronomy. Near the Wine Region are three Pueblos Mágicos or Magic Towns, where it is possible to enjoy a wide range of high-quality tourist activities and services.

The state's Ministry of Tourism guested at the "Annual Luncheon of the 300 Most Influential Leaders of Mexico," where it promoted the Querétaro Wine Region.

Adriana Vega Vazquez Mellado, director of Tourism Promotion of the state, presented to the attendees the attractions and offerings found in the wine region of Querétaro, considered the second most important product for the tourism sector of the state.

Inició el GastroFest 2020 en Querétaro para promover la Ruta del Arte, Queso y Vino.
Queretaro wines are increasingly recognized worldwide for their quality.

The New Napa Valley

The Wine Region receives around one million visitors annually and generates an economic revenue of more than 200 million pesos. There are vineyards in seven of the 18 municipalities in the state, in a little more than 600 hectares.

The state produces nearly 3.5 million bottles yearly in more than 100 labels; this region has even been considered "the new Napa Valley" by the International Travel Guide Travel Lemming.

The harvest season begins in August, and one of the traditional wine companies in the state is Freixenet, which has passion, family tradition, contact, and commitment to nature and values rooted in time.

The vineyard is only one hour away from Queretaro's capital city in the municipality of Ezequiel Montes. For those who visit its facilities, it is an experience because they will receive an entertaining and practical class on winemaking, learn about the cellars, the production process, and the storage of the final product.

El festival GastroFest 2020 tendrá verificativo del 24 de octubre de 2020 hasta el 26 de junio de 2021.
The state produces nearly 3.5 million bottles yearly in more than 100 labels.

Bodegas de Cote Wins Six Medals

Queretaro wines are increasingly recognized worldwide for their quality. The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2022 awarded medals to 15 wines from Querétaro that stood out in the "Session of Red and White Wines 2022". Four Queretaro wines were awarded gold medals, and the other 11 with silver medals. These are the winners:

San Juanito Vitivinícola: Two gold medals for its Gran Reserva Syrah 2017 and Abolengo de Don Juan Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 wines, and one silver medal, for Abolengo de Don Juan Syrah 2016.

Bodegas de Cote: A gold medal for its 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva and five silver medals for its wines: Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva 2018; Marselan Gran Reserva 2018; Reserva de Reservas Cabernet Sauvignon 2019; Reserva de Reservas Tempranillo 2019 and Atempo Albariño 2021.

Proyecto Vinícola de México: Gold medal for Sierra Luna Blanco 2020 and silver medal for Alta Sierra Cuatro 2019.

Puerta del Lobo: Silver medal for Tío Neto 2019.

Vinaltura: Silver medal for GW 2020.

Freixenet de México: Two silver medals for its wines Cuatro Regiones 2018 and Tinto Crianza 2018.

