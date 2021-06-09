Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Wed June 09 2021

Quintana Roo Expects 6 Million More Air Travelers Arriving in 2021

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 09, 2021

Cancun beach coast at sunset.
Cancun beach coast at sunset. (photo via Jonathan Ross / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Quintana Roo Promotion Council (CPTQ) announced that more than seven million tourists have visited the Cancun, Riviera Maya region since its reopening a year ago.

According to The Riviera Maya News, CPTQ general director Dario Flota Ocampo revealed that an estimated seven million passengers have flown into the region’s airports and another six million are expected within the next six months.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
The Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Hits Jackpot With Tourism Recovery Efforts

Checking Digital International Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination before traveling.

New Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Driving Summer Travel Demand

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Launches Sale To Celebrate the UAE’s Reopening to...

Romantic couple at beach hotel.

CDC Eases Travel Recommendations for Over 110 Countries,...

Ocampo credits strategies, actions and measures carried out in the reactivation process with the rising travel demand. In total, the Cancun International Airport now hosts an average of 470 flights a day, including 82 domestic and 153 international.

Occupancy in Riviera Maya and the Hotel Zone of Cancun and Puerto Morelos is also on the rise, climbing to 53.3 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

Earlier this week, a new company using the Visit Mexico moniker opened its first international office in New York City, marking the first time a tourism agency filled the void left by the dissolution of Mexico's tourism board over two years ago.

The agency told Travel Weekly it plans to “market and promote inbound travel to Mexico from the U.S. under the group's Visit Mexico USA arm.”

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Hits Jackpot With Tourism Recovery Efforts

gallery icon Remote Places To Travel To Avoid Crowds

The Riviera Nayarit’s Luxury Portfolio Expands

France Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know

St. Barts To Reopen Borders To Vaccinated US Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS