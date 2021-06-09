Quintana Roo Expects 6 Million More Air Travelers Arriving in 2021
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 09, 2021
The Quintana Roo Promotion Council (CPTQ) announced that more than seven million tourists have visited the Cancun, Riviera Maya region since its reopening a year ago.
According to The Riviera Maya News, CPTQ general director Dario Flota Ocampo revealed that an estimated seven million passengers have flown into the region’s airports and another six million are expected within the next six months.
Ocampo credits strategies, actions and measures carried out in the reactivation process with the rising travel demand. In total, the Cancun International Airport now hosts an average of 470 flights a day, including 82 domestic and 153 international.
Occupancy in Riviera Maya and the Hotel Zone of Cancun and Puerto Morelos is also on the rise, climbing to 53.3 percent and 58 percent, respectively.
Earlier this week, a new company using the Visit Mexico moniker opened its first international office in New York City, marking the first time a tourism agency filled the void left by the dissolution of Mexico's tourism board over two years ago.
The agency told Travel Weekly it plans to “market and promote inbound travel to Mexico from the U.S. under the group's Visit Mexico USA arm.”
