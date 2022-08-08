Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Rapa Nui Reopens to Travelers

Lacey Pfalz August 08, 2022

Rapa Nui, Chile, Chilean Polynesia, Easter Island
Rapa Nui, Chile. (photo via Chile Travel)

The Chilean island of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, reopened to travelers for the first time on August 5, welcoming the first 230 tourists after nearly 900 days of being closed to tourism.

Tourists who visit the island must present a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 24 hours before heading to the island. Children under the age of six can take an antigen test instead. Travelers must also have their Mobility Pass, which proves full vaccination.

Travelers arriving directly from another country must also take an antigen test upon arrival in Rapa Nui.

Additionally, all travelers heading to the island must also complete the standard entry requirements for the island, which include showing a valid ID or passport, completing the Single Form for Entry to Easter Island, have proof of a round-trip air ticket to and from the island and stay no longer than 30 days on the island and reserve a Sernatur-approved tourist accommodation or provide a letter of invitation by a resident or person who is part of the Rapa Nui community.

“Expectations are high, people are eager to finally have their bridge open, not only to receive guests, which is necessary for the economy, but also to have that feeling of freedom to leave and return from the island," said Pedro Edmunds, mayor of Rapa Nui.

The local government has been increasing its hospital staff and COVID-19-related healthcare services in anticipation of the island’s reopening.

For current entry requirements into Chile and beyond, check out our interactive entry requirements map.

For more information on Chile

