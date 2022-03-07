Relaxed Bermuda COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect March 7
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 07, 2022
Bermuda’s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, which the destination announced in February, take effect March 7, 2022.
Under the new guidelines, all visitors aged two and older must show proof of current vaccination status and a negative, supervised antigen test administered two days prior to arrival or a negative, supervised PCR test taken four days prior to arrival.
Only fully vaccinated travelers 12 and older will be permitted to enter the country 14 days after the last administered dose; booster shots are not required.
“Children 11 years and younger will take on the vaccination status of the guardian traveling with them,” the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) said.
Additionally, visitors are required to complete Bermuda’s Travellers Authorisation form 24 to 48 hours prior to arrival. The form’s cost has been lowered in price from $75 to $40.
“News of Bermuda’s relaxed travel guidelines has been met with great enthusiasm from travelers who can’t wait to return to our island,” said BTA CEO Charles H. Jeffers II.
“Our hotels and businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known. As spring and summer approach, there’s never been a better time to visit.”
Added BTA Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Douglas Trueblood, “While we remain dedicated to taking the utmost precautions, our new guidelines have been designed with convenience and comfort in mind, in addition to safety.
“Additionally, with several returning daily flights this spring, the island is easily accessible once again.”
JetBlue’s daily service from Boston to Bermuda will begin on March 27; American Airlines’ daily service will commence from Philadelphia on April 5; United will unveil daily service out of Newark on May 6; and Air Canada will resume Bermuda flights on May 1.
